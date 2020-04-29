UPDATE: Man Arrested for Murdering Mother

As Sioux Falls Police continue the murder investigation of a 63-year old woman in southwest Sioux Falls they have released that Anthony Pritchard shot and killed his mother.

Dakota News Now reports that officers found Teresa Cate's body in an apartment on S. Rolling Green Avenue near W. 57th Street while responding to a report of a foul order on Monday.

Police said Cate died by gunshot wound. Investigators believe she was shot in the apartment within the last ten days.

Police say a 36-year-old man is charged with murder after shooting and killing his mother at their Sioux Falls apartment.

Anthony Pritchard was arrested in the death of 63-year-old Teresa Cate, according to Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department says Pritchard was facing a separate misdemeanor charge in Lincoln County prior to the arrest, but he said that is not connected to the homicide investigation.

Original story:

Sioux Falls Police are investigating the murder of a 63-year old woman. Her body was discovered Monday afternoon after a call to police about an odor coming from one of the units at Donegal Pointe Apartments.

Further investigation led to a 36-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday night. Anthony Lee-Nicholas Pritchard was charged with first-degree murder.

According to Dakota News Now, police expect to release more details on Wednesday morning.