Man and Woman In Custody For Two Sioux Falls Casino Burglaries

A man and woman are wearing striped jumpsuits after being arrested for breaking into a pair of Sioux Falls casinos over the weekend, according to Sioux Falls police.

Dakota News Now reports that 28-year-old Eugene Stark and 30-year-old Samatha Leonard of Sioux Falls are facing multiple charges including grand theft and possession of the stolen property.

Police say Stark and Leonard broke into a casino at the corner of East Benson Road and Cliff Avenue around 4:20 early Saturday morning. The couple pried open a couple of machines looking for money but came up empty so they left.

Then at 4:48 a.m. police say Stark and Leonard broke into a casino at Valley View Road and West 12th Street. The couple broke into several machines and this time they were able to find some cash. Police didn't give an exact amount taken but they do confirm it was over $1,000.

Police secured surveillance video from the casinos to identify the van used in the burglaries. On Saturday around 10:15 p.m., a police officer saw the van in a northwestern Sioux Falls neighborhood. When officers approached the van, they found Stark and Leonard inside with cash, burglary tools, and clothing that police say matched what the two suspects were wearing in the video.

Stark and Leonard were arrested and charged with burglary, grand theft, possession of the stolen property, and possession of burglary tools in connection with the casino break-ins. The couple is also facing additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found meth in the van.