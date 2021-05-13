Man and Woman Brawl In Gas Line When She Tries To Cut In (NSFW)

Gas prices here in Sioux Falls have seen a bit of an increase over the last week or so, but nothing like what's going on in the southeastern United States.

Many U.S. gas stations are running out of fuel because of the Russian hacking of the Colonial Gas Pipeline. Stations are closing, people are hoarding gasoline, there are long lines at gas pumps, and emotions are running hot.

In this recent video (Warning Language) you can see a man and woman brawled at a Knightdale, North Carolina gas station after she attempted to cut in line and get gas.

It appears that the woman then walked up to the man she was trying to cut in front of and spit on the dude. She then turns and walks back to her car. But the guy wasn't happy. He gets out of the car to dole out some retribution.

After the two exchange some blows the scrap ends when the man kicks the woman's smartphone into the street and she chases after it.

MarketWatch says GasBuddy is the number one downloaded app. GasBuddy was founded in 2000 as a website to track fuel prices to help find the cheapest local gas prices.

CNET is reporting that the Colonial Gas Pipeline that was down since last weekend has resumed operations but it may be days before operations return to normal.