Make Room for Tater Salad. Ron White is Heading to Brookings

One of our favorite cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking, story-telling comedians is coming back to the area. Ron White will perform at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now at the Swiftel Center Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at www.ticketmaster.com; reserved-seating only. Tickets for Ron White are $75, $49 and $39.

But wait...there's more! Check out these VIP packages available:

200 Proof VIP Experience includes:

• Premium Seat – typically in the first five rows

• Q & A session with Ron White

• Photo with Ron White

• VIP access pass personally signed by Ron White

• DVD of Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops

• Signed note from Ron White

• Exclusive merchandise item

100 Proof includes:

• Premium seat surrounding the "200 Proof" VIP Experience

• DVD of Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops

• A signed note from Ron White

• Exclusive merchandise item

White rose to fame as a hilariously crass comedian who toured with the record-setting Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Overall, he has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and over the past 9 years (since 2004) been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.

