Major Reunion in Sioux Falls for USS South Dakota Battleship

The 50th Anniversary of the USS South Dakota Memorial is set to take place on Saturday September 7, 2019 here in Sioux Falls.

The event gets under way at 10:00 AM with a music concert by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band, followed by a program at 11:00 AM.

Daryl Ferguson, who was instrumental in acquiring several pieces from the ship, will be the speaker. The emcee will be Lieutenant Commander Matt Michels, former Lieutenant Governor.

This year there will be five crew members returning to Sioux Falls. One Marine that was stationed on the ship is attending for his first time. All of these sailors are in their 90's and those that have been here just can't wait to return.

The USS South Dakota saw extensive action during World War II. She was sent to the South Pacific in 1942 upon entering service to reinforce Allied forces waging the Guadalcanal Campaign. She participated in the Battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and bombarded Japan three times.

The public is invited to attend. The site is located at 2705 West 12th Street in Sioux Falls.