Major League Baseball Establishes a Bubble for 2020 Postseason

With the final week of the regular season approaching, Major League Baseball has developed a bubble plan for the postseason.

The New York Post has confirmed that The MLB and MLBPA have agreed on terms that establish a bubble for postseason play. Entering the last week of the season, playoff teams will move into a hotel and begin the quarantine. If a team is eliminated from playoff contention, they can leave the hotels.

Once the playoff teams have been determined, they will move on to play the first-round of the playoffs. The first round, best-of-three series, will take place at the higher seed home stadium. All three games, if necessary, will be played at the higher seed with no travel to the other stadium.

Following the first round, the teams will then move the Divisional Series and Championship Series into the true bubbles. The National League will play its games at Minute Maid Park in Houston and Globe Life Field in Arlington. The American League will play the playoff rounds at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego.

The American League team that advances to the World Series will then travel to Texas. This year's World Series will exclusively take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

We will have full coverage of the MLB Postseason, including the World Series, on ESPN 99.1.