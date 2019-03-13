Major Agriculture Organizations Support Trade Agreement

As trade talks continue between the United States and China, the agricultural industry watches closely. Meanwhile, major agricultural organizations endorse the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers and National Sorghum Producers announced their support for the USMCA.

Mexico and Canada account for 25 percent of all U.S. agriculture exports and USMCA preserves and builds upon the existing trading relationship between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Members representing the four organizations will be advocating members of Congress to ratify USMCA this year while also urging the Administration to keep the current NAFTA agreement intact until the new agreement is ratified.

“Mexico and Canada are the U.S. corn industry’s largest, most reliable corn market; Mexico is corn’s number one buyer and Canada is one of our largest ethanol importers. We cannot afford to risk losing this market,” said NCGA President Lynn Chrisp. “USMCA is NCGA’s top legislative priority for 2019, and we will be working closely with the Administration and members of Congress to get it ratified.”