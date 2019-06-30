Macy Miller Finds Home to Play Professional Basketball

Macy Miller was a star at South Dakota State and now will look to be a star overseas.

Miller has signed a deal to play professional basketball in Spain.

She was drafted by the Seattle Storm, but eventually cut before the season was over.

Miller will be playing for the Baxi Ferrol and competes in the second division of the Spanish professional league and is also considered to be a very competitive league.

She ended her career as the all time leading scorer in South Dakota State women's basketball history.

Her career in Spain will begin on September 1st.