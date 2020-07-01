Lunar Eclipse on the Horizon for 4th of July Night

Keep your eyes in the sky after the fireworks on the 4th of July because we may see a lunar eclipse if the clouds stay away. It is called a penumbral lunar eclipse and this is where a full moon passes through part of earth's shadow.

According to Accuweather, the sun, moon, and earth will align Saturday night giving stargazers an astronomical wonder after the haze of the fireworks clear.

The weather for Sioux Falls on July 4 - at this time - calls for cloudy skies and a 40% chance of thunderstorms so we may be out of luck on this one. But if we're lucky and the clouds stay away the best viewing time will be from 10:07 PM (CDT) and will continue to 12:52 AM on July 5. If we're unable to see it don't despair, the next penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible on November 30 of this year.

And one other note, if the clouds give us a break on Sunday night, look upward to see the moon appear very close to Jupiter and Saturn as the three will be visible rising in the southeast around 9:00 PM.

