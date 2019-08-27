Luke Duke from the popular television show Dukes of Hazzard, and the General Lee will be in Sioux Falls on Sunday, September 1, at Billion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Dealership lot at 5910 S Louise Ave. from 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Tom Wopat will be on-site during the event for a meet and greet along with the famous General Lee for photo opportunities. The General Lee is coming up from Kansas City on it's summer tour.

Best of all, the admission is free. There will be event t-shirts and merchandise to buy, a swap area with local vendors, matchbox car racing for kids, and food truck vendors.

The event marks the return of the Moparama All-Mopar Car Show. Mopar vehicle owners can enter their cars and 1st and 2nd place prizes will be given out, as well

as Best of Show and Women’s Best of Show.