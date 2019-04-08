Lowest Number of Lions Killed in 10 Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota officials say the mountain lion hunting season has ended with lowest number of animals taken in 10 years.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks says 21 mountain lions were killed this season, which starts Dec. 26 and ends March 31. The agency had set the hunting limit at 60 male or 40 females.

The Rapid City Journal says this year's harvest number follows back-to-back seasons where fewer than 35 lions were taken and continues a downward trend since the 2012-2013 season when 56 lions were killed.

The largest lion shot this season was a 5-year-old male weighing 161 pounds in Lawrence County. The smallest was a 9-month-old cat weighing 74 pounds.

