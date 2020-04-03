Low on Money High on Hope Presented By Jerry’s Auto

The silver lining in any tragedy is the community that forms around those who have been affected. Right now, the economic impact of COVID-19 is being felt by many in the Sioux Empire. And Jerry Barr, owner of Jerry’s Auto Group, is stepping in to help some of those in our community who might be a little low on money, yet still high on hope.

“We’re trying to lift some spirits,” Barr said. “I’ve been in business for 41 years and I’ve had a lot of people come to do business with me. I just want to give back.”

So Barr and his team are doing daily giveaways from now until “your heart smiles again.” They’re giving away Hy-Vee gift cards, cash and oil changes to help ease the burden many are feeling right now through the loss of household income. Whether it’s groceries or a “maybe a few treats,” Barr wants to spread a little joy.

Credit: Jerry's

“We’ve given away a few now,” said Barr, “and one guy said it absolutely made his day.”

South Dakota has not been immune to the layoffs caused by social-distancing measures enacted around the world. Many locally-owned bars, restaurants, retail, and other businesses have shuttered temporarily or transitioned to take-out and delivery models. According to the SD Department of Labor, weekly unemployment claims nearly tripled from Mar 22-28 from the previous week.

Which is why Barr wants to remind us that we’re all in this together, “one thing affects the other, it’s a domino effect. And while things are tough right now, we’re gonna get through this.” For more information and to enter to win, visit Jerry’s Auto Group’s website here.

