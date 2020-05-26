Local Business Wins Small-Business Retailer of the Year

MD Engraving in Sioux Falls recently received some well-deserved recognition.

The local establishment was the recipient of the 2019-2020 Small-Business Retailer of the Year. The owner, Mickey Metcalf measures the success of her business not just in dollars but also by the level of customer satisfaction she offers and the long-standing relationships she develops with customers.

“I don’t care to be wealthy in this world,” Metcalf tells Meghan McMahon in a recent article. “I want people to come in and say, ‘We were treated well.’ We want people to walk out and say, ‘We had a great experience.’ ” According to Metcalf, she values customers for more just their monetary contribution. Metcalf truly believes in treating her patrons with the same respect and kindness that she expects as a consumer.

For anyone who isn't familiar with the local business, MD Engraving is located on South Elmwood Avenue in Sioux Falls. Since 1994, MD Engraving has served the residents of Sioux Falls for all their engraving needs. They specialize in engraving awards, trophies, figurines, and even certain leather drinkware as well as personalizing game sets. My favorite service the business offers is engraving and personalizing cutting boards. My family loves to cook, and it's a great gift idea for all chefs.

MD Engraving has remained open throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic. The store, however did modify its business hours in order to practice appropriate social distancing guidelines. MD Engraving's current hours of operation are from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday. Proprietor Mickey Metcalf recommends future customers to call ahead of time to arrange an appointment. Patrons may also leave a voice at 605-336-2294 or an email if the store is closed.