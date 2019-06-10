Live Like Cat, Not Just a Message, But a Mission

Caitlyn Carman had a passion for life, for family and friends, and for education. Cat (as she was called by her friends) loved to laugh and had a habit of making others do the same. She was a dedicated cheer and dance participant since she was a little girl because she made so many friends who became family.

And she knew the importance of holding family close, having lost her father to ALS ( Lou Gehrig's disease) . She was a kind, loving, young woman, pursuing her dream at USD (University of South Dakota) of becoming a special education teacher. She had a desire to motivate others, especially children, to live their best lives.

On March 8, 2018, she was killed in a senseless auto accident that devasted all who knew her.

But her spirit and dedication to doing good in our world lives on through the Live Like Cat Foundation , created by Caitlyn's mom, Barb Olson. This August, they hope to award the first Caitlyn Carman Education Scholarship to a deserving education major.

To raise funds to support this ongoing scholarship program, the Live Like Cat Bean Bag Tournament and fundraiser is going on this Saturday at Golf Addiction (5301 W. 57th). Registration begins at noon and the tournament is from 1 to 6 PM.

There will be a 50/50 ticket drawing, great raffle items and Golf Addiction will host a Closest to the Pin Challenge on a simulator, with great prizes being awarded.

All proceeds from this event will support the Caitly Carman Education Scholarship.

For more information and to donate , see Live Like Cat online , and on Facebook .