Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Are Now For Breakfast!

If you're a 90's or early 2000's kid, you know that Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownies have always been treated like gold. You were automatically a cool kid when you had Cosmic Brownies. They were "The Snack" to eat.

Secretly, we all wanted to have these delicious brownies for breakfast. However, our parents knew better than to give us a sugar rush before the sun rose. That will soon be an excuse of the past...Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownies are now part of a nutritious and balanced breakfast! The original Cosmic Brownie treat made its debut in September of 1999.

The famous snack company has partnered with Kellogg's to create a new sugary cereal. For any millennial reading this right now, the Little Debbie Company is making an impossible dream come true!

Fox News reports that the Cosmic Brownies "cereal will feature 'crispy, indulgent brownie squares with cosmic rainbow pieces,' just like Little Debbie’s Cosmic Brownies." More importantly, the Cosmic Brownies cereal will be full of the same iconic chocolate and fudge taste that makes the brownies so yummy!

So when will the new Cosmic Brownie cereal be available on the store shelves? Soon...very soon! Best Products tells its readers that Little Debbie fans can expect to enjoy their new favorite cereal nationwide beginning in May 2021! The cereal will cost approximately $4.00 per box.

Twitter can hardly wait for the release of the new Cosmic Brownie cereal! Needless to say, some people have been anxiously anticipating this announcement for quite some time. Ask and you shall receive!

Will you try the new cereal from Little Debbie?