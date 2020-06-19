Sports are returning to play all over the world and the American Association will do so in July as well.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will begin their season at home on July 3 at the Sioux Falls Stadium.

This year will be a bit different as the Canaries will cohost their home ballpark with the St. Paul Saints who will also call the Birdcage home this Summer.

There will be three hub cities, Milwaukee, Fargo, and Sioux Falls as only 6 teams will be able to compete to due issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be allowed to attend the games with social distancing and safety protocols in place throughout all stadiums including in Sioux Falls.

Along with trying to provide a safe environment for the players, staff, and fans, league executives are also trying to field a competitive team in a totally different landscape than in the past.

Sioux Falls Canaries GM Duell Higbe joined Overtime this week to discuss the season starting in July with fans in attendance.

As you can tell, this is a big undertaking in a short amount of time considering the uncertainty the pandemic put on so many organizations like the Canaries.

Fortunately for Sioux Falls, they have a great GM in Duell Higbe and they should be able to navigate this as well as any team.

The Sioux Falls Canaries should have a very interesting Summer at the ballpark and hopefully, that also includes a lot of wins.

You can get more information on the schedule for the Canaries and Saints by going to their website.