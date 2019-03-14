As the winter from hell continues in and around the Sioux Empire, the focus has now shifted to the flooding problems happening as a result of the all precipitation here in eastern South Dakota.

KSFY TV is reporting that Lincoln County is one of the hardest hit areas in terms of flooding with numerous roads under-water at the moment due to rain and snowmelt that continues to impact the county.

It has become so bad that sheriff's office officials say crews are running out of closed road signs.

Highway officials told KSFY, the primary focus right now is to remind motorists to drive carefully and remember to "turn around, don't drown" when they encounter roads that are affected by flooding.

Roads aren't the only problem. Home-owners throughout the Sioux Empire are battling water issues as the flooding problems persist.

KSFY reports the Canton Fire Department has set up a sandbag-filling station at the Tri-State Ready-Mix plant in Canton for residents in Lincoln County that are in need of sandbags.

Source: KSFY TV