Life Change for Minnesota Family-Move to Sioux Falls

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sioux Falls has seen an influx of new families and businesses moving to our city. As Brian Allen and Miranda Piage report from Dakota News Now, one Minnesota family needed to make a life-changing leap.

A work-trip in Sioux Falls gave Tony and Ali Gabriel a thought that Sioux Falls would be a good place to retire someday. However, since COVID-19 came into their lives and the lives of their three children, the move came sooner than expected. According to Ali, the girl’s anxiety was rising and they were getting frustrated, grades were showing it with the distance learning. Mom and dad took the steps they needed to help their kids with special education instructors but it wasn't enough.

The Gabriel's now call the Harrisburg School District their new home.

“It’s going great. They love school, they are meeting friends and getting involved in sports and activities. That was another thing that we weren’t doing a lot of in Minnesota too. So it’s been really good for not only their education but their emotional well-being as well,” said Gabriel.

Dakota News Now also reports that nearly 600 families have moved into Sioux Falls since the pandemic. That according to Anne Nelson, Realtor at Jamison Real Estate.

Yes, we do have it good here in South Dakota and continue to enjoy a wonderful quality of life.