RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican lieutenant governor candidate Larry Rhoden is facing a $200 fine for not following a campaign finance law.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Secretary of State's office levied the fine against Rhoden after he didn't file a campaign document on time. Rhoden is running with GOP governor nominee Kristi Noem.

Rhoden didn't form his Rhoden for Lt. Governor fundraising committee until more than two months after he joined Noem's ticket. State law requires the statement of organization to be filed no later than 15 days after a person becomes a candidate.

An attorney for Rhoden for Lt. Governor says the committee disagrees with Secretary of State Shantel Krebs' decision, but won't contest it. Noem faces Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton and Libertarian Kurt Evans in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.