Lewis Drug’s 2020 Ladies Event

We know that holiday shopping this year will be quite different compared to years past.

Some retailers such as Target and Walmart among others won't even be open for Black Friday this year.

The 2019 Lewis Drug Ladies Event was such a success with lines out the door that for this year's event, Lewis is breaking it up into two days! This change will also help encourage social distancing between shoppers.

Think of it as a pre-Black Friday sale, making this event the perfect chance to do some local early Christmas shopping.

Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm is when the two-day shopping event will take place.

For two days ladies can get 20% off of EVERYTHING (some exclusions apply) and register for Lewis gift cards.

You can also download the Lewis First Stop app in order to win prizes and by spending $100 using the app you can get a $10 coupon beginning November 9.

And as a thank you for downloading the Lewis First Stop app, you will receive a special gift during the Lewis Drug two day Ladies Event!

The Lewis First Stop app can easily be downloaded to your mobile phone by searching for it in your phone's app store or Google Play.

So grab your girlfriends and mark your calendars for both November 4 and November 5.