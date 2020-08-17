Lewis Drug Offering Curbside Flu Shots

A unique opportunity to receive a flu vaccination is coming to Sioux Falls Lewis Drug stores, and it's about as safe as safe can get these days.

Lewis is offering a curbside flu shot on Wednesday, September 16 from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM. and you won't have to leave your car for unnecessary risks. Unless you want beef jerky, too. You'll need to make a trip inside the store for that.

According to the Lewis online calendar, this will be available at all Sioux Falls Lewis locations while quantities last. And to make it even more efficient, a link is provided on their website to fill out the flu shot consent forms before arriving. Or, simply find it here.

Not in Sioux Falls but love the idea? Don't worry. Lewis Drug stores will offer this in Brandon, Madison, Lennox, Huron, Chamberlain, Dell Rapids, and more soon. Here's the Lewis Calendar for more on times, dates, and locations.