Lennox July 4th, 2020 Car Show Gallery

Car shows might be limited around Southeast South Dakota this year because of, well you know. But that didn't stop the folks in Lennox from celebrating July 4th, 2020 with a car show. Car guys and girls all around the Sioux Empire are thankful that someone was brave enough to have one!

It was held in the infield at the old Lennox High School running track. I would say there were about 100 cars, maybe slightly more than last year.

At a car show, I try to find the oddball cars, cars that you wouldn't expect to see, cars that mostly everyone has forgotten about. I've included a few of them in the gallery below along with some really nicely done cars that you would expect to see on display.

If you didn't get a chance to check out all the iron in person, here is a photo gallery of some of the cars that were at the car show: