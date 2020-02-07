Lennox High School Student Appointed to U.S. Naval Academy

A local Lennox High School Student has earned a great opportunity thanks to U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today. Earlier this morning (02/07) it was announced that Madeline Loewe, received a fully qualified offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA).

The photo above is an image of the cathedral that is on-site at the Naval Academy where Loewe will attend.

“Congratulations to Madeline on receiving an offer of appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy,” said Rounds. “Madeline’s application to my office really stood out, and I was proud to nominate her as my principal nominee to the Naval Academy. She had previously attended the USNA Summer STEM camp and the Naval Academy Summer Seminar, where she made the decision that USNA is where she wanted to go after high school graduation. She has worked hard to meet the strict requirements our nation’s service academies expect from prospective students—she holds leadership positions in FFA, 4-H, and her school newspaper, all while taking AP courses, running cross country, playing in her high school band and jazz band and volunteering in her community. We wish Madeline all the best at the Naval Academy!”

Thank you for your service, Madeline Loewe.

“Attending the Naval Academy has been a goal of mine since I was in eighth grade, and I feel honored and privileged to have received my appointment,” said Loewe. “This opportunity to experience a world-class education and serve my country is second to none. I am incredibly excited to begin my future on this path.”

Sen. Rounds is allowed to nominate a select few students each year from South Dakota to experience the nation’s four service academies: The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy.