Legends For Kids Grant Application Deadline Approaching

Programs ranging from youth to high school still have the opportunity to apply for a grant through the Legends For Kids program.

Each year Legends For Kids raises money for our local athletic teams through their annual banquet and camps. The money raised is distributed to the programs through grants. All youth sports programs are eligible to apply, and the money must be used for capital improvement such as equipment, jerseys, and field upgrades.

Applications must be received by Friday, August 24. The Legends For Kids Board will then look over the grants, and will award the grants to the programs on or before Friday, September 21. Applications can be sent in by mail, or also emailed to Brad Coleman of Legends for Kids .

More information about the grants can be found through the Legends For Kids website and also through the Legends For Kids Facebook page .

