Legends for Kids Gives Record Amount to the Community in 2021

The 2020 Hy Vee Sanford Legends For Kids events went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and yet they were able to donate over $200,000 back to the community.

So what did they do in 2021 with a full slate of camps, a banquet, and golf tournament?

The Legends for Kids organization did what they always do, hit a home run.

They announced on Wednesday that they raised a record $270,000 in which they will give back to the community.

We have been so fortunate over the years to work alongside this great organization and it continues to show the desire of the community of Sioux Falls to give back.

Even though the camps, golf tournament, and banquet are in the rearview mirror, there are many ways to stay involved.

You can sign up for next year's events or you can apply for one of the grants or scholarships.

Here's the entire press release from the Sanford Hy Vee Legends For Kids Organization.

Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is donating back a record $270,000 to local youth sports organizations following this year’s Legends events. This year’s total pushes the amount donated since 2005 to $2.845 million.

The $270,000 will support the Legends scholarship program, the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program, and the Folds of Honor Foundation.

“The 2021 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Event was an overwhelming success. Bringing people back together again to celebrate the kids was not only a joy but also therapeutic for many of us,” said Brad Coleman, co-director of Legends for Kids. “We’d like to thank all of our wonderful sponsors, companies, and individuals who support this event. It is through your generosity that we are able to do what we do.”

Highlights from 2021 Legends events included:

1,750 kids attended the free clinics

798 athletes attended the Legends Football Camp (a new record)

434 participants at the Legends Golf Tournament

Youth sports organizations are encouraged to apply for upcoming grants by Sept. 3. Priority is given to projects and organizations that have substantial volunteer involvement and missions that support those of Legends. Download the grant application form.

Continuing in 2021 was the Legends for Kids Scholarship, which was developed to honor graduating high school seniors for an exceptional character in leadership in athletics and school involvement.

The program handed out eight $5,000 scholarships in 2021 and will award a minimum of eight scholarships in 2022.

Recipients must use the scholarships for post-secondary education. Nominations for the 2022 scholarship program can be made by coaches, teachers, and administrators from October 4 – January 21, 2022. Download the nomination form.

The 2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends events are scheduled for June 9-11 with the Legends Football Camp scheduled for June 20-22.