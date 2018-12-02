Legendary College Football Coach Bill Snyder Retiring

Over the last decade or so we have seen greats like Bobby Bowden, Bob Knight and other college sports coaching legends retire from the game and now you can add Bill Snyder to that list.

The long time Kansas State football coach has announced he will retire from coaching.

After 27 seasons coaching college football, the 79 year old has decided to relinquish his role as head coach and allow the Kansas State football program to go in a new direction.

Overt his illustrious career, Snyder went 215-117-1 with 2 conference titles in the Big 12.

According to ESPN, there are numerous names being rumored as a possible replacement including North Dakota State's Chris Klieman and Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.

Kansas State ended the 2018 season with a record of 5-7.