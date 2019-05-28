LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Reuniting in Los Angeles?

By Nick Nagel

The saying, “what goes around comes back around” could very well be the main headline come July 1st in the LA Times. In the photo under that headline, you would see LeBron James in his #23 Laker jersey along with a sidekick next to him wearing #11: Kyrie Irving.

Could we actually see Kyrie reunite with LeBron in a Laker uniform next season? It’s possible.

It has been two years since we’ve seen these two making the Cleveland Cavaliers a relevant organization. It’s been THREE years since we witnessed the two complete the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history defeating the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016. Now, with James struggling in Los Angeles and Boston being an underwhelming destination for Kyrie, the possibility of the two reuniting is becoming more realistic every day.

After two seasons filled with injuries and inexperienced teammates, Kyrie Irving will be a free agent this upcoming off-season. Irving, along with Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, and others will be on the Laker’s wishlist come the off-season. With Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors making the Finals, the chances of him staying are slowly rising.

With Magic Johnson stepping down as the President and publicly trashing the Lakers front office on “First Take,” big time free agents like Thompson and Leonard may think twice about joining LeBron in LA. Despite the chaos, this won’t stop the King from doing all he can to get a much needed sidekick to team up with him.

Kyrie Irving recently had his worst career playoff series against the Bucks. After dropping 26 points on 12-21 shooting in game one, Irving managed to shoot just 30 percent over the next four games including a 6-21 shooting outing in a 116-91 season ending loss. When this series ended, the media around the league were buzzing about Kyrie possibly being better off as a second-fiddle to another star. Irving has first-hand experience on playing with LeBron James and the success they had in Cleveland could very much persuade him to come crawling back. It has been reported that Kobe Bryant has also been recruiting Irving to join the Lakers.

If the front office wasn’t such a jumbled mess, it would 100% be in Kyrie’s best interest to come back to his big brother, LeBron. Despite the troubles, the Lakers still could be Kyrie’s best destination if James stays healthy. I believe that Kyrie is coming to the realization that it was a huge mistake leaving James back in 2017.

LeBron recently liked a photo on Instagram of Kyrie photoshopped in a Laker uniform. The two have also been sighted having dinner in Los Angeles recently. It might mean nothing, it might mean everything, we don’t know. All we know is that Kyrie is thinking about it, and when next fall comes around, don’t be surprised if we see Kyrie in purple and gold.