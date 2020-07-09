Lay’s Introduces New Flavors

One of my favorite things to do while traveling is to visit famous restaurants. Well, now Lays is going to save me some miles. Their five new limited edition flavors were inspired by famous dishes from famous restaurants all over America.

New York-Style Pizza, inspired by Grimaldi's in New York

Nashville Hot Chicken, inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville

Philly Cheesesteak, inspired by Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia

Carnitas Street Taco, inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles

Chile Relleno, inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque

However, I think it would be fun to actually try the real life dishes to compare to the chips. I mean, it's basically a science experiment. Right?

The New York Style Pizza chip is a kettle chip. I love kettle chips. I don't know why I enjoy a chip that destroys the roof of my mouth, but I do.

The Carnitas Street Taco chip will be wavy. I also love a wavy chip. Great for dips!

The chips will be available at most major retailers starting July 13th with one exception. The Chile Relleno flavor is only available at Walmart and 7 Eleven.