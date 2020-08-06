Law Enforcement Respond to Stabbing At Sioux Empire Fair

On Thursday morning Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office relayed in a press briefing that they had received a call around 11:00 pm Wednesday night from the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds. The call was to report that there had been a stabbing on the north side of the fairgrounds just outside of the midway.

It's believed that there was some sort of argument or confrontation that led up to the stabbing. But officials didn't have enough information as to why the altercation occurred.

Law enforcement established a crime-scene but at that late hour, many people had left the area. Captain Phillips stated that they were not ready to release a description of the suspect and were working out that information. The victim was a male and it was reported that he was stabbed in the midsection area.

Captain Phillips emphasis that they have an “Unbelievable amount of Staff” providing a safe environment at the fairgrounds including Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriffs Department, and Reserves. He pointed out that “you cannot walk very far and not see someone in a uniform”.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officers did speak to several witnesses in the area and this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any additional information or was at the fairgrounds and observed anything please call Crime Stoppers 605-367-7007.