Lauren Daigle to Perform in Sioux Falls in 2020

Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle is going on her first headlining world tour and it will include a stop in Sioux Falls.

The "Lauren Daigle World Tour" will play at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on May 16, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on Friday September 20 at 10:00 am.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada before

the general public beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 12 PM local time through

Thursday, September 19 at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be

available to purchase.

Listen to Hot 104.7 for a chance to call in and win tickets to the show.