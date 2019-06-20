Laundry Room Dispute Lands Sioux Falls Man in Jail

An argument over an apartment building dryer that involved a BB gun has landed a Sioux Falls man behind bars.

KSFY TV is reporting that 34-year-old Mark Anthony Craig is now in jail after he started a dispute with a woman over a laundry room dryer in a Sioux Falls apartment building that resulted in the woman being threatened with a BB gun.

The incident took place Tuesday night, (June 18) in an apartment located on the 500 block of South Kiwanis Avenue.

According to Sam Clemens, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the woman involved in the dispute came in to check on her laundry. That's when she noticed Craig had allegedly taken her clothes out of the dryer she paid for and placed his own clothes inside.

KSFY reports the woman became upset and removed Craig's clothes from the dryer. Craig soon found out, became angry himself, and confronted her about removing his clothes. Clemens said Craig went to his car, retrieved a gun, and threatened the woman with it.

After police arrived, they discovered the weapon used during the dispute was a BB gun.

Craig was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

