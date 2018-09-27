Poll: Billie Sutton Leading Kristi Noem South Dakota Governor’s Race

suttonforsd.com / Getty

A new poll by AlG Research is showing Billie Sutton in the lead over Kristi Noem in the race for Governor of South Dakota.

Despite a nearly 2:1 party registration advantage for Republicans in South Dakota, rancher Billie Sutton is leading Congresswoman Kristi Noem (45% Sutton / 42% Noem / 3% Evans / 10% undecided) in the open-seat gubernatorial race.

The results of the poll were posted on Sutton's Facebook page.

The following are key findings from a telephone poll by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research of likely November 2018 voters in South Dakota. The survey was conducted September 20-24, 2018 by professional interviewers via landline and cellphone. The margin of error is +/-4.4% at the 95% level of confidence. The margin of error for subgroups varies and is higher.

Republican Kristi Noem is currently serving as the U.S. Representative for South Dakota's at-large congressional district since 2011.

Billie Sutton is a former professional bronc rider and South Dakota Senate Minority Leader.

