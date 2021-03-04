Largest Food Sports Event at the World Food Championships

When it comes to competitive sports one of the last events you would ever think of is cooking. But it's really a thing. And so is the World Food Championships (WFC) where competitors will cook their best in the Ultimate Food Fight of the year.

The Taste of America is a qualifying round and you don't even need to leave your home or restaurant right here in Sioux Falls for this stage of the competition. Now I love to cook and create new dishes but when it comes to something like this, I'll be a spectator.

According to the rules, just submit an image of your signature dish along with its recipe. If yours is among the top thirty performing recipes you will be qualified and invited to compete at WFC November 5-9 in Dallas, Texas.

The WFC says Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, and Steak will be the featured categories.

Get our free mobile app

Even though there are ten categories, what do you think the winning dish will include? Well, my prediction will be a dish with pork, an egg, organic ingredients, and chocolate. Maybe not all in the same dish.

And the top food-fighter will be competing for a $350,000 prize purse.