Larger Than Expected Crowds at Chislic Festival in Freeman

Not only is chislic a unique favorite food in South Dakota, it is now an annual celebration eastern South Dakota.

Organizers of the first South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman had some idea of how many people to expect, but the attendance numbers grew beyond their wildest expectations.

Spokesman Josh Hofer says they were surprised and pleased. "I couldn't be more thankful for people that came out. We really had an amazing turnout."

The final estimate was a crowd of about 8,000 for the event Saturday (July 28). Hofer says they tried to serve everyone who was there. Organizers had planned for a turnout of about 1,500 to 2,000 people. A range they would have deemed successful. Unfortunately, the unexpected turnout meant crowds needed to wait a while to get chislic on their plate.

The chislic competition had three categories, handing out $250 cash prizes and locally made trophies.

Hofer says they will start planning ahead for next year, larger crowds and a lot more chislic.

