Kyle Busch Wins NASCAR at ISM Raceway After Late Pass

The fourth race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took place Sunday (3/10) at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.The race was won by Kyle Busch after he made the pass for the lead late in the contest.

After closing in on race leader Ryan Blaney, Busch made winning pass with just 16 laps to go in the race. Busch would then stay out front while nursing his car all the way to the finish.

The nursing I'm talking about had to do with saving as much fuel as possible. All the front running cars were dealing with a tight window for fuel shortage.

Most of them, including Busch and Blaney, had pitted for fuel and tires with 91 laps remaining in the race. The concern being. it was projected that they could go 81 laps on a full tank of fuel.

Blaney was in such a serious fuel saving mode, that Martin Truex Jr. drove by him for second place. Aric Almirola finished fourth and fifth place went to Denny Hamlin. See where your driver came in.

The big story is that Busch is one victory away from 200 across NASCAR’s three national series. He will have the chance to reach the milestone this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, where he will race in both the Xfinity and Cup events.