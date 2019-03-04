

I'm pretty vocal and open about my story with getting diagnosed, treated, and living with Endometriosis. If there is something you want to know, just ask!

I feel that being open and honest about it could possibly help other women. When there is something wrong with you and you don't know what it is, you can feel very alone. Or in my case, even after diagnosis, I felt alone. I didn't know anyone else that had dealt with the same thing. So, by being open and talking about it, it shows other women they are not alone!

I love getting comments and messages from other #EndoWarriors!

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month and my doctor was going to be part of a story for KSFY when they asked her if she had a patient that would be willing to share her story, she thought of me. Not because I'm on the radio, but because I had a very unique story.

I did have an ovary the size of a grapefruit. I went 25 years without knowing I had Endometriosis. Since, the diagnosis, I have had a much better quality of life due to treatments working for me. Luckily, I haven't had too many side effects.

I said in the story, "I never wanted being a girl to be an excuse for not doing something, so I didn't want to be that person that's like oh I have my period. I can't go to work today. I always thought that was like kind of lame."

I experienced a lot of pain due to Endometriosis and I remember my doctor asking me if I ever missed school or work due to my pain. I always said no because I would always just tough it out. There were many times I just wanted to stay home and curl up in a ball.

Women often feel embarrassed when talking about their periods, but it shouldn't be taboo. It is a fact of life.

Periods always become the butt of jokes. Like, "What's her problem? She must be on her period."

Well, ya, maybe she is on her period and if you knew the pain she was dealing with, you would understand why she might be having a bad day. You wouldn't give someone a hard time for having a complication from diabetes or asthma.

Thanks to my job and social media, I do feel I have a platform to help spread awareness about Endometriosis, even if it is a small one.

Thanks to KSFY and Avera for helping spread awareness and letting me be a part of this story!

Happy Endometriosis Awareness Month!

P.S. Yellow is the official color for Endometriosis Awareness so show your support by sporting something yellow this month!

P.S.S. Talking in front of a camera is much different than on the radio. I was a tad nervous and I realize I say 'like' way too much!