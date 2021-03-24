Kristi Noem Signs Bill To Raise South Dakota Governor’s Pay

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that would give her a 9.4% yearly pay raise from $113,961 annually to $130,000 if she is reelected. That would be a $16,039 a year raise in pay.

According to Dakota News Now, the bill would also grant pay raises to the South Dakota attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands in 2023.

The Associated Press is reporting that South Dakota Republican Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack commented that the pay scale for top state officials has not kept pace with other government agencies.

Get our free mobile app

These are the current salaries of some Governors from other states around the mid-west:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynold's yearly salary is $130,00

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's yearly salary is $99,636

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's yearly salary is $127,629

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte's yearly salary is $174,000

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts yearly salary is $105,000

North Dakota Governor Dough Burgum's yearly salary is $129,096

bls.gov has the median hourly wage for the average South Dakotan is $16.71 per hour. And the annual yearly mean wage is $42,920.