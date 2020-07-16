Kohl’s Latest Retailer To Mandate Mask Wearing

It feels like the domino effect. First one, then two, then three, then more.

USA Today is reporting that Kohl's will be joining stores like Walmart, Sam's Club and Kroger is requiring shoppers to wear masks effective Monday, July 20. Kohl's is based out of Wisconsin and has some 1,100 stores nationwide including two locations in Sioux Falls, in the Empire East and the Dawley Farm Village.

A statement from Kohl's was quoted in the article:

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet," Kohl's said in its statement Wednesday. "Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores."

Employees at the stores have been required to wear masks since back in early May. You can read the entire article here.

As I mentioned above, this feels like perhaps just the beginning of stores requiring masks to enter their stores. Check back at our website often as we'll keep you updated. And in the meantime, in addition to whatever else you might carry along when you head out to do your shopping, you might want to make sure you have a mask as well.