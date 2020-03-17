Kobe Webster Leaving the Summit League for the University of Nebraska

The Summit League is losing a big-time player as a grad transfer is leaving the conference for the University of Nebraska.

Western Illinois senior point guard Kobe Webster is leaving the program and transferring to the Huskers for his final year of eligibility.

Webster will be a grad transfer and will be eligible right away.

During his time in the Summit League at Western Illinois, Webster racked up over 1,100 points and averaged over 17 PPG this season.

This is a huge get for Fred Hoiberg who had a down year in his first campaign in Lincoln.

Over his career at Iowa State, Hoiberg experienced a lot of success with transfers and is hoping to recreate that magic at Nebraska.