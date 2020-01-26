Kobe Bryant Has Died in a Helicopter Crash

Multiple sources have confirmed that NBA legend Kobe Bryant has passed away in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, 41, was among five people that were killed in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area. TMZ Sports reported the news first and it was later confirmed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During his NBA career, Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers, was named NBA Finals MVP two times, was an 18-time NBA All-Star, and he was named to the NBA All-First Team 11 times. Bryant also participated in the 2008 and 2012 United States Olympic Basketball Team where he helped lead the United States to gold medals.