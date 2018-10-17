Knoxville, Tennessee Falafel Store Named Nicest Place in America

When it comes to being friendly, no one does it better than Yassin’s Falafel House in Knoxville, Tennessee. The restaurant has been named the 'Nicest Place in America' by Reader's Digest .

Opened by a Syrian refugee who fled the war in his home country seven years ago, the restaurant has since become a local symbol of the American dream.

The sign above the door says it all - All sizes, all colors, all ages, all sexes, all cultures, all religions, all types, all beliefs, all people, safe here at Yassin’s Falafel House.

The owner of the store, Yassin Terou, says the past seven years hasn't been all smooth sailing. He says he learned early on how to handle hate with love. "When you love and give your love to people, you are stronger than one who gives hate."

Knoxville's Mayor, Madeline Rogero, says she believes Terou has helped tear down people's perceptions of refugees and Muslims in the city she oversees.

Terou's message to those who hear about his story and what all he's accomplished - "We need to keep building bridges, we need to keep the American dream."

Source: Reader's Digest