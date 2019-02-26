KISS ‘End of the Road’ World Tour Hits Sioux Falls March 6

Sioux Falls KISS fans are anxiously waiting for the End of the Road tour and that concert is coming up fast. KISS is performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 6, 2019.

Tickets will be red hot for one of the best-selling rock bands of all time.

Paul Stanley said the band has “never been better” than in recent years, but that “it’s time to think about an end.” Stanley refused to confirm or deny the possibility of former members making guest appearances on the final tour. “I really can’t say. This will be a celebration of Kiss and not any individual lineup or any individual members. I wouldn’t rule anything out, but it’s not the crux of what we’re doing.”

The End of the Road tour is expected to last as long as three years. Kiss haven't announced the date or location of their final concert yet.

Get ready to Rock and Roll All Night, with KISS: The End of the Road World Tour!

Seating and tickets can be found here.

Check out this guys EPIC KISS room in Sioux Falls!

Tickets are on sale NOW at the PREMIER Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster .

Prices:

You can land in the front row for $1,000

Row 2: $750

Row 3: $500

Gold Circle: $250

All other price levels: $129.50, $99.50, $59.50, $29.50