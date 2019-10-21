Kirk Cousins, 4 TD Passes in Minnesota Vikings-Lions Win

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were so confident in Kirk Cousins they called for a deep pass, instead of a more conservative run, to seal a victory against the Detroit Lions.

He validated the gutsy decision.

Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs on a 66-yard pass from deep in his territory with two-plus minutes left after matching a career-high with four touchdown passes, leading the surging Vikings to a 42-30 win over the slumping Lions.

The Vikings (5-2) were able to run almost any play through the air or on the ground to have success against Detroit on Sunday. And, Minnesota has won three consecutive games in part because Cousins is making plays to complement one of the NFL's top defenses.

The Lions (2-3-1) dropped their third straight game after a 2-0-1 start and they probably can't complain too much about officiating in their latest setback. The Lions had some critical penalty calls go against them in a 23-22 loss to Green Bay on Monday night.

Adam Thielen had a game-ending hamstring injury in the first quarter after he was hurt while scoring his seventh TD of the season.

Minnesota will host Washington on Thursday, October 24.

