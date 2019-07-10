Kids Protest Happy Meal Toys

Kids want to eliminate plastic in Happy Meal toys. Thousands of people in the U.K. are pushing McDonald’s and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from the brands’ kids' meals.

A petition calling for the end of plastic toys was started by Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin.

The petition reads, “We are Ella and Caitlin, aged 9 and 7, and we’ve been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. That’s why we want Burger King and McDonald’s to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids meals.”

The petition has so far received over 332,000 signatures.