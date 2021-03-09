Kia, Nissan Issue Massive Vehicle Recalls Nationwide

More than a million vehicles in the United States and from two manufacturers are being recalled.

Car & Driver is reporting that Kia is recalling nearly 380,000 of its 2017 to 2019 Cadenzas and 2017 to 2021 Sportages, due to the risk of a fire coming from the engine compartment. A potential electrical short is to blame.

The problem occurs within the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit. Kia says to look for a pressure warning light, ABS warning light, or malfunction indicator light (MIL) as an indication of an issue.

Work on replacing the parts won't begin until at least April 30. Contact your local Kia dealer for more information.

The other recall involves more than 800,000 2016 to 2019 Nissan Sentras sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Newsweek is reporting that a faulty brake light is to blame.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue was caused by silicone-based grease in areas surrounding the brake light switch. That grease can cause oxidation around the switch resulting in a 'silicon dioxide build-up', which can lead to an inoperative brake light switch.

Nissan is scheduled to notify owners in writing by April 7. Contact your local Nissan dealer for more information.