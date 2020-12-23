Keep an Eye Out for These Changes to S.D. Snowplows

The winter weather is finally here, and with the drop in temperatures and icy road conditions come the snowplows. This year, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has made an important change to the state's snowplow fleet that you'll want to keep an eye out for.

Dakota News Now is reporting in an effort to make South Dakota roads safer, the DOT is installing flashing blue lights to its snowplows.

The latest effort to help motorists on wintery roads appears to be at the behest of interim South Dakota Transportation Secretary, Joel Jundt, who points to recent studies that show the flashing amber lights have become so prevalent over the years, people have become desensitized to them. The studies also point out that it's easier to see the blue lights on the roads because of the higher frequency and shorter wavelength of overall light in the spectrum.

Adding blue lights to state vehicles has gained momentum since a bill was passed earlier this year in the South Dakota legislature, which allows state vehicles to use the flashing blue lights while on the roads. This stems from the tragic death of a tow truck driver from Watertown earlier this year.

To start things off, the DOT is adding the blue lights to 25 of the plows in its fleet, as part of the pilot program.

Story Source: Dakota News Now