Karl-Anthony Towns Returns but Timberwolves Fall Again

The Minnesota Timberwolves got some great news on Friday that Karl-Anthony Towns was returning after missing 15 games.

By the end of the night though, that excitement was gone as the Timberwolves lost again to the Indiana Pacers 116-114.

Towns had 27 in his return and looked good after a long layoff because of a knee injury and illness.

After the game, Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders said there would be a minute restriction for Towns as they only let him play 28 minutes on Friday.

Minnesota was a bit short handed after they made a trade this week with Atlanta sending Jeff Teague to the Hawks for Allen Crabbe.

Crabbe will join the team on Saturday in Minneapolis according to Saunders as well.

The Timberwolves are 15-26 and 4.5 games out of the playoffs in the Western Conference.