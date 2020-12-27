Kansas City Chiefs Are The No.1 Seed, Any Questions?

The Kansas City Chiefs have the No.1 seed in the AFC after their win on Sunday and there seems to be no questions surrounding the top team in the NFL.

Kansas City defeated the Atlanta Falcons 17-14 with Patrick Mahomes tossing the game winning touchdown.

They improved to 14-1 and will finish the regular season next week at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Typically when you are defending a Super Bowl title, you have major road bumps in repeating as champs, but the Chiefs are far from typical.

Mahomes continues to play at a MVP level, Kelce is setting records and the offense just moves as smooth as any in NFL history.

Last year at this time, the defense really took stride and helped propel them to a Super Bowl run and I have no reason to think they can't do the same in January again this year.

By securing the No.1 seed, Kansas City will get the only bye in the AFC and be fully rested for their first playoff matchup.

The last thing you want to do is give a juggernaut extra rest, more confidence and a clearer path to a title, but that is the exact scenario the rest of the AFC is facing after the Chiefs solidified themselves as the best in the conference with the top seed.