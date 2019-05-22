Juwan Howard is the New Michigan Head Men’s Basketball Coach

He was once a part of the best branded group of college basketball athletes ever and now will be the head coach at the same school.

On Wednesday, Juwan Howard came to terms on a deal to become the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Howard had a lengthy NBA career that saw him win two NBA Championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Since then, he has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

As a Michigan fan, I am so excited about this move.

We have seen this work in Memphis with Penny Hardaway returning to his school and turning in the #1 recruiting class this season.

I am hoping that the same results come to Michigan and with the program left in a great place by John Beilein, even bigger things could be on the horizon for Michigan which could include a National Title under Howard.