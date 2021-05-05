Just in Time for Mother’s Day, a Floral Shortage. Urgh!

Mother's Day is this Sunday (May 9), don't forget to do something nice for your mom and the mother of your children.

If that something nice includes plans to send mom some flowers, here's a quick bit of advice, plan to arrange that right away! If you wait, chances are, it could be too late.

Yep, you guessed it, there's a floral shortage at the moment. More on that in just a minute.

Believe it or not, Mother's Day is right up there with Valentine's Day in terms of the busiest days for floral shops around the country.

According to Dakota News Now, consumers here in the U.S. plan to spend nearly $220 on Mother's Day-related items this year. Gifts purchased will range from Mother's Day greeting cards, to maybe a nice Mother's Day brunch or dinner, to beautiful bouquets of flowers for mom on her special day.

Here in Sioux Falls, the Dakota News Now team spoke with Stacy Schaap, the owner of The Flower Mill. Schaap said the month of May is traditionally a very busy time for her shop, and it's not just the Mother's Day holiday that is keeping them busy. Things like graduations, proms, and spring weddings also factor into the floral equation for the month of May.

As Schaap told Dakota News Now, it's all hands on deck for her team this time of year due to the increase in floral-related business.

One thing making the floral industry a little more challenging this year is our old friend COVID-19. Just like in many other aspects of life, the pandemic has created shortages for the floral business. Schaap says certain types of flowers and greenery in some cases are extremely hard to find right now due to the pandemic.

If flowers are part of your Mother's Day plan this year, her recommendation is a simple one, order early. It will allow your favorite floral shop enough time to see what's on hand.

Source: Dakota News Now